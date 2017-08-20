If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

PDP News | 20 August 2017 10:44 CET

We Welcome Back President Mohammadu Buhari – PDP

By The Nigerian Voice

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday welcome back President Muhammadu Buhari after returning from his medical vacation to London since May 7.

The statement was signed by the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye.

The statement read thus:
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) joins other Nigerians to welcome back the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mohammadu Buhari from his medical sojourn in London for over three months

(2). The President departed Nigeria on 7th of May, 2017 for an ailment and returned today being August 19, 2017. We believe that Mr. President is healthier now to assume his responsibility at the helm of the Country’s affairs.

(3). We thank the Almighty for saving his life and pray that He grants him better health and understanding on how to rescue our poor economy and relieve Nigerians from the current hardship.

God bless the PDP! God bless Nigeria!!


