Men arraigned for flouting Court order in Osun

The Osun State Police Command on Friday arraigned four men before a Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, the State capital, for allegedly flouting court order.

The suspects were Okunola Femi, 39, Abiodun Adepoju, 30, Lawal Adesina, 39, and Ogunleke Quadri 30.

The accused persons were docked before Magistrate Habibat Basiru on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, breach of public peace and one other.

It was gathered that the accused were allegedly found working on a controversial piece of land that has a legal suit at state High Court.

It was further revealed that the court had earlier gave an order of restraints that nobody should step on the land because of the dispute that had been brought to court knowledge by the two disputing parties.

The accused persons were said to have unknowingly gone to the land to work, a move that eventually led to their arrest.

Meanwhile, the Police Prosecutor, Mr Fagboyinbo Abiodun said the accused persons committed the offense on July 15 at Oke Obedin, area of Okinni.

According to the prosecutor, the four conspired themselves in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace.

He said the accused persons disrespect the court order by disobeying the proceedings of court.

He explained that the offense committed by the accused persons contravene 517, Section 249 and 133 of the Criminal Code, Cap vol. 34 Laws of Osun state, 2003.

All the accused persons pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge preferred against them.

The defense counsel, Barrister Dada Adeyinka and Barrister Adewale Forunso prayed the court to grant their clients bail in the most liberal terms.

Magistrate Basiru in her ruling, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50,000 each with one surety and warned them not step on the land again.

She thereby adjourned the case till October 13, 2017 for mention.