PHOTOS: Buhari returns to Nigeria after 103 days in London

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Nigeria yesterday after three and half months in the United Kingdom where he received medical treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

The Nigerian Air Force plane carrying Buhari landed at the Abuja international airport at exactly 4.36 p.m. Nigerian time.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo led dozens of state governors and federal government officials to receive the president.

The governors at the airport included Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara, Muhammed Abubakar of Bauchi, Abubakar Bello of Niger, Nyeson Wike of Rivers, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Deputy governor of Kaduna State, Barnabas Bala.

Also among those at the airport to welcome the president included members of the National Assembly, service chiefs, Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Director-General, State Security Service, Lawal Daura, and several others.

The president took a national salute from the Presidential Guards Brigade while cultural groups sang and danced to welcome him back home.

Buhari, who appeared in traditional attires with a cap, later rode in a motorcade to the presidential villa.

Buhari met briefly with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and service chiefs and heads of other security agencies on his arrival at the presidential villa.

The closed-door meeting was held at the president’s official residence inside Aso Rock.

Journalists and other government officials were denied access to the president’s residence while the meeting lasted.

A number of youths, who attempted to make their way into the Presidential Villa to welcome the president were also barred by security operatives.

The President is expected to speak to Nigerians in a broadcast on Monday at 7 a.m.

Buhari left Nigeria on May 7, for the second round of a medical treatment in London this year.

Hundreds of supporters thronged the airport to welcome President Buhari home from London.

