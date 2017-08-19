PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI, WE GLORIFY GOD FOR YOUR RECOVERY AND SAFE RETURN 

The Committee for the Protection of Peoples Mandate (CPPM) wholeheartedly joins millions of Nigerians and persons of good conscience to welcome back to the country today, President Muhammadu Buhari from his medical vacation in the United kingdom.

We are indeed gladdened by the quick recovery of Mr. President of which his safe return is a testimonial that God's plan for Nigeria, is on course.

We commend the acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for brilliantly steering the ship of the state while Mr. President was away.

We must commend and salute Nigerians for their prayers, perseverance, patriotism, loyalty and unflinching support for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in the herculean task of restoring Nigeria to the path of honour and glory.

We are sincerely grateful to our sister's African governments and Peoples for their support and prayers over the health of Mr. President.

We use this opportunity to restate the utmost faith, confidence and loyalty of Nigerians in the democratic mandate entrusted in President Muhammadu Buhari administration and it's economic recovery plan, the fight against corruption and insurgency which must be won.

As we bask in the euphoria of President Muhammadu Buhari safe return to the glory of God and benefit of mankind, it is our fervent prayers that may the healing of Mr. President be permanent and God grant him good health, strength and wisdom in exercising the mandate of the Nigerian people for our collective good.

Once again, Mr. President, we welcome you back home and we give glory to God for this great moment in the life of our country as we faithfully look forward to your leadership piloting Nigeria along the path of the dreams and visions of our founding fathers and ourselves.

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Nelson Ekujumi,

Executive Chairman.