President Buhari arrives Abuja after 103 days in London

President Buhari's arrival had been intimated by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina in the early hours of Saturday, August 19, 2017 just before he left London.

President Muhammadu Buhari has landed at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, after he left London, United Kingdom, in the early hours of Saturday, August 19, 2017.

The President arrived Nigeria at about 4:36pm to an arousing welcome from the acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Gov Rochas Okorocha, EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu and Minister for Culture and Information, Lai Mohammed.

play

Presidential jet conveying President Buhari landed at 4:36pm on Saturday, August 19, 2017

(Twitter/Bashir Ahmad)

His arrival was confirmed by his Special assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad shortly after Eagle One landed at the airport.

Other dignitaries at the airport that were present to welcome the President were his special advisers that include Babafemi Ojodu, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Garba Shehu, Femi Adesina, Lauretta Onochie and acting President's spokesman, Laolu Akande.

The President's arrival had been intimated by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina in the early hours of Saturday, August 19, 2017 just before he left London.

Buhari left Nigeria on May 7, for the second round of his medical treatment in London after receiving 82 rescued Chibok school girls who were abducted by the Boko Haram sect in 2014.

-Pulse-