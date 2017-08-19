Maintain Spirit Of Fairness In Political Dealings, Amori Charge Deltans 

A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Delta State, Chief Ighoyota Amori, has urged Deltans to maintain the spirit of fairness in their political dealings because, Delta, irrespective of multi ethnic and political parties differences, remains one family

Chief Amori stated this at his country home in Mosogar, Ethiope West Local Government Council, during a strategic meeting with a delegation of Team Ibori For Okowa 2019 recently.

He applauded the initiative of the founders of the group and thanked them for being steadfast to the PDP course of equity and their determination to ensure the return of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa come 2019.

Chief Amori appealed to Deltans to leave above tribal politics and imbibe the spirit of fairness as it goes beyond 2019, adding that those making noise that they will hijack power from the PDP will go nowhere because Deltans knows that PDP in the state is fair to all.

High points of the meeting was the presentation of the groups’ aims and objectives by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Youths Mobilization, Comrade Onoriode Efekemor, to Chief Amori, and the reading of a tribute on behalf of the group by Hon Edmond Guanah on him on the occasion of his 65th birthday celebrated recently.

Also in attendance, is the group’s State Secretary and former House of Assembly aspirant for Ughelli South Local Government Area state constituency, Comrade Matthew Oji, who doubled as the spokesperson of the delegation during the meeting.

Meanwhile, the group led by the State Coordinator, Hon. Edmond Guanah, also embarked on consultation visits to some leaders from Patani Local Government Area who live in Asaba to brief them about the work modalities of the group and to let them know that working together in Patani will help the local government to grow.

Those visited are the former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Basil Ganagana, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Agriculture, Mr. Frank Ebikefe, the Secretary, Delta State Scholarship Board, Comrade Elijah Ologe, and the Chairman, State Tourism Board, Mr. Godbless Omoniye.

Those that joined the State Coordinator on the visit were David Oyadongha, Desmond Inari, Ebitare Nenuwe, Prince Onos Oniovo and Favour Akpodiete.