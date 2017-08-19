OPC boss, Gani Adams becomes 'Agba Akin' of Osogboland

‎The Convener and National Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, Otunba Gani Adams, has charged the African traditional rulers to wake up from slumber in propagating the rich cultural heritage, values and traditions of the black race.

Adams said for Africans to succeed and maintain it rightful position in the world, premium must be placed on their distinct values, customs and traditions that distinguished them from other races in the world.

The OPC boss, gave the charge on Thursday's evening at the Ataoja's palace in Osogbo while being conferred as 'Agba Akin' of Osogboland by the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Adetunji Olanipekun.

‎

Adams, who described Africans as the most blessed race in the world, said unless efforts are geared towards harnessing the continent's socio-economic and cultural endowments, her position would be difficult to identify and reckon with in the world.

‎

The OPC National Coordinator who called on the traditional rulers and other custodians of African cultures and traditions to buckle up at the defence of the continent's enriched God-given potentials, said no effort must be spared at raising the bar of African traditional endowments for the betterment of all.‎

‎

He bemoaned the way and manner at which some people desecrate traditional institutions, noting that "unless we value our endowments and place them to zenith, it would be valued by others."

‎

The new Agba Akin of Osogboland said it behooves on every black-man to see his culture and tradition as sacred that shouldn't be allowed to neither desecrate or fade off by worldly frivolity. ‎

According to him, "it is regrettably disheartened that our culture, tradition and values are gradually facing out and going into extinction as this has not only posed a threat to our national and international lives but also deface our identity as black race. ‎

‎

"We must begin to do the needful to reposition our position in the world as a race with the most rich and valued ‎cultures and traditions in the world.

"Our people particularly the traditional rulers must start to see the need in taking a position that will revamp the decadence in the system and place us above other races as regards socio-cultural heritage and values.

"Africans are known for distinct values and virtues, thus we must all maintain the standard by being conscious of what define us as a people with valued culture, heritate and traditions. ‎

‎

"All hands must henceforth be on deck to rejuvenate, develop and promote anything that will further enrich us in our collective values as a people and continent.

"So for no reason should Africans particularly the Yoruba mortgage their culture, tradition and heritage for anything in the world."Adams noted.‎

‎

The OPC boss who described the ancient town of Osogbo as one of the most oriented community in Africa, said the town has made a landmark in the history that conjoined Africans as a race.‎

‎

Speaking on the hardship posed by economic recession being experience by Nigerians, Adams threw his weights behind the restructuring of Nigeria, saying the move remains the best alternative for genuine development.‎

The OPC National Coordinator who advocated for immediate restructuring of Nigeria along regional line to enhance the development of the country and rescue her from imminent crash, therefore suggested the adoption of mutual understanding and compromise to make Nigeria workable.

Adams who assured Yoruba of adequate of quality and efficient representation as being demonstrated by the organisation in its effort to provide secuirity, said OPC in collaboration with other security agencies had performed superbly well to flush the dreaded Badoo cultist group out of Lagos.

‎

Earlier, the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Adetunji Olanipekun said the decision to confer such revered chieftaincy title on Adams was in recognition of his tremendous contributions to the growth and development of Osogbo, Yorubaland, Nigeria and Africa.

Ataoja who described Adams as a symbol of Yoruba and African culture, said his position as the leader of OPC has been used to leverage goodies for Africans particularly Yorubas.

"We don't just confer titles on people if such beneficiaries cannot justify such titles. As par Gani Adams, he is eminently qualified for it and that is why we deemed it fit to bestow on him, the "Agba Akin" of Osogboland.

"To us, this title is historic and valued in Osogbo and Yoruba nation and we believe strongly that it will not only encourage him to do more in impacting on the lives of the people positively but also help to strengthen our cultural heritage as his new title is a round peg in a round hole."Ataoja stated. ‎‎