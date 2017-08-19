Aregbesola’s administration not frivolous - Osun Deputy Governor replies Omisore

By The Nigerian Voice

By The Nigerian Voice

The Deputy Governor of Osun State, Otunba Grace Titilayo-Laoye Tomori

on Saturday declared that the regime of Governor Rauf Aregbesola

surpassed the performance of the successive administrations in the

state because the incumbent government was not frivolous.

The Deputy Governor said this at the Oroki Day celebration in Osogbo,

capital of Osun state in response to a statement by the former Deputy

Governor in the state, Senator Iyiola Omisore in his speech on the

occasion.

Tomori said that the statement by Omisore in which he castigated

Aregbesola led APC government was out of place and that the current

administration in the state has done well, particularly in terms of

physical infrastructures.

“The current administration in Osun State has surpassed what

successive administrations in the state did since the creation of the

state. We are not frivolous in the APC and we are not reckless

financially. We spend public funds judiciously to develop the state.”

“Aregbesola government has performed excellently in terms of provision

of physical infrastructure and social amenities and the social

protection programmes of our government were adjudged best by

reputable international organizations.”

“Ours is not a government that will siphon the public fund and share

remnant of the stolen money to people to appease them. The statement

by Senator Omisore here today concerning the issue of the retirees in

this state and other things he mentioned were unbefitting”, the Deputy

Governor said.

The event was attended by the Deputy Speaker of the House of

Representatives, Alhaji Lasun Yusuff, the Chief of Staff to Osun State

Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the Deputy Speaker of Osun State

House of Assembly, Alhaji Akintunde Adegboye, the Attorney General and

Commissioner for Justice in the state, Alhaji Ajibola Basiru,

Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Kolapo Alimi and the

Chairman of the APC in the state, Prince Gboyega Famodun.