Aregbesola’s administration not frivolous - Osun Deputy Governor replies Omisore
The Deputy Governor of Osun State, Otunba Grace Titilayo-Laoye Tomori
on Saturday declared that the regime of Governor Rauf Aregbesola
surpassed the performance of the successive administrations in the
state because the incumbent government was not frivolous.
The Deputy Governor said this at the Oroki Day celebration in Osogbo,
capital of Osun state in response to a statement by the former Deputy
Governor in the state, Senator Iyiola Omisore in his speech on the
occasion.
Tomori said that the statement by Omisore in which he castigated
Aregbesola led APC government was out of place and that the current
administration in the state has done well, particularly in terms of
physical infrastructures.
“The current administration in Osun State has surpassed what
successive administrations in the state did since the creation of the
state. We are not frivolous in the APC and we are not reckless
financially. We spend public funds judiciously to develop the state.”
“Aregbesola government has performed excellently in terms of provision
of physical infrastructure and social amenities and the social
protection programmes of our government were adjudged best by
reputable international organizations.”
“Ours is not a government that will siphon the public fund and share
remnant of the stolen money to people to appease them. The statement
by Senator Omisore here today concerning the issue of the retirees in
this state and other things he mentioned were unbefitting”, the Deputy
Governor said.
The event was attended by the Deputy Speaker of the House of
Representatives, Alhaji Lasun Yusuff, the Chief of Staff to Osun State
Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the Deputy Speaker of Osun State
House of Assembly, Alhaji Akintunde Adegboye, the Attorney General and
Commissioner for Justice in the state, Alhaji Ajibola Basiru,
Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Kolapo Alimi and the
Chairman of the APC in the state, Prince Gboyega Famodun.