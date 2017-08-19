BE CAREFUL! TIMES ARE HARD.

Times are hard.

Head hunters and organ harvesters are on the prowl.

Do not follow any friend to an Alfa, a pastor or a Babalawo in the bush especially if asked not to tell anyone about the trip.

Do not allow the hard times to let you follow people to seek money in magical means!

Do not trust people because you see them as friends. If they don't abduct strangers, they can only convince, persuade and lure willing and trusting friends!

Do not walk alone in a deserted place or at night.

Do not board commercial buses even if the number of females matches that of males especially in early mornings or late nights!

Though there is talk that medical doctors are involved in organ harvesting during surgery, this is a far cry. Your heart is in your chest. Your liver and kidneys are in your abdomen. No doctor can possibly remove your heart and keep you alive afterwards! You cannot live without your liver. Though you can survive on one kidney, no doctor would be daft enough to remove one of your kidneys, keep you alive and hope not to be found out!

Do away with ignorance and learn about the human anatomy!

Don't be mentally lazy. The fact that you ran to the arts or commercial class in high school does not mean you must have a morbid fear of the sciences. Scientists do not have twin heads! And stay safe!

Dr Tosin Akindele is currently writing his biography, The Tragedy Of Truth. He is a public affairs analyst.

DTA