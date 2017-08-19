Customs intercepts exotic cars, other contrabands in Owerri

The Nigeria Customs Service has announced the seizure of some exotic cars smuggled into the country recently.

The Customs, which posted photos of the cars on its Facebook page on Friday, said the cars were intercepted by the Federal Operations Units, Zone ‘C’ Owerri.

It said other contrabands such as soaps, bales of used clothes and bags of rice concealed in a container laden with car parts, a bus and trucks were also intercepted.

Smuggled rice impounded by Nigeria Customs

The Customs said the seizure shows that its anti-smuggling effort was yielding results.

The service, however, did not give the exact numbers of the cars it seized and their market value.

Smuggled soaps impounded by Nigeria Customs.

_Ships&Ports