If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 19 August 2017 10:07 CET

Customs intercepts exotic cars, other contrabands in Owerri

By The Nigerian Voice

Click for Full Image Size

The Nigeria Customs Service has announced the seizure of some exotic cars smuggled into the country recently.

The Customs, which posted photos of the cars on its Facebook page on Friday, said the cars were intercepted by the Federal Operations Units, Zone ‘C’ Owerri.

It said other contrabands such as soaps, bales of used clothes and bags of rice concealed in a container laden with car parts, a bus and trucks were also intercepted.

Smuggled rice impounded by Nigeria Customs
The Customs said the seizure shows that its anti-smuggling effort was yielding results.

The service, however, did not give the exact numbers of the cars it seized and their market value.

Smuggled soaps impounded by Nigeria Customs.
_Ships&Ports


The day Jesus Christ will come,our deeds will be our redeemer.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists