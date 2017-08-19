Nollywood sets to honour Mrs Obiano, Umeh

Awka, Aug. 18, 2017 -- The Independent Media Support Organisation (IMSO) in association with Igbo Film Forum Nollywood is set to honour the wife of Anambra State Governor, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano with the prestigious award of “Nneoma Ndigbo Na Nollywood”.

Also, a former National Chairman, APGA, Chief Victor Umeh will be installed as the “Life Patron” of Ndigbo Nollywood as well bestowed with a prestigious title; “Odogwu Ndigbo Nollywood.”

A statement signed by the Executive Director, IMSO, Ogbuefi Harris Chuma said that Mrs Obiano would be honoured because of her meritorious services to the state and the nation in general.

Chuma noted that Mrs Obiano had through her pet project, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ) empowered no fewer than 300 youths with various items to enable them kick-start their business, so as to become employers of labour.

``Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ) has restored the lost hope to many indigent people in the state by providing them with facilities to enable them to survive the challenges in the society."

``It has provided no fewer than 200 physically challenged persons in Anambra State with prosthetic limbs and Calipers in addition to many other youths that have been trained in different skills to make them employers of labour," Chuma added.

The IMSO boss stressed that Chief Umeh had written his name in gold, in championing the Igbo course and projecting APGA beyond the state.

They honourees would be conferred with the honours during the annual Nollywood Igbo Festival of Arts & Culture, to hold on Aug. 27, 2017.

According to Harris the event which has its theme as `South East: The Actualisation of Igbo Film Industry and Empowering Practitioners’ is intended to help film makers to reach a large audience and to enable the film community and general public to experience the power of cinema and promote Anambra State as a major film making destination.

The high point of the festival will be official endorsement and show of solidarity for Governor Willie Obiano’s re-election bid.