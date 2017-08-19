ANY SENSE IN THIS?

Why would a sane government allow any individual or religious group to erect a 3-kilometre square building not for industrial purposes but merely as a church gathering?

This translates to 9 SQUARE KILOMETERS! The combined capacity of the "Old Auditorium" of four square kilometers and this New Arena is 13 square kilometres!

Aside from the sheer senseless use to which a factor of production as vital as land has been put, it is clear that whoever puts up such a humongous structure would not want it to stay empty!

So, the worse the national economy and by extension, personal economies, the higher the likelihood that poor Nigerians yearning for financial succor or insecure even if employed... would fill up this church building!

Badly enough, the rulers of this church must have observed the attitudes of our rulers, the financial downturns in the land and other imperatives to project a sure attendance fill-up of this building!

Now, an aerial view of the entire land mass at the behest of the RCCG camp should be in the region of hundreds if not thousands of hectares as I write.

It is just stupefying that any responsible government would gift what appears to be a blank cheque to any individual or body to put land to such mundane use other than for pure industrial reasons!

Dr Tosin Akindele is a medical practitioner and public affairs analyst.

DTA