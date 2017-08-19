Isese Day; Osun Govt. Declares August 21 as public holiday

The Government of Osun State has declared Monday, August 21 as public holiday to commemorate the annual Isese Day.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Adelani Baderinwa and obtained by the Nigerian Voice.

Isese Day is a public holiday set aside for traditional believers in the state by the Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s administration.

The holiday is in recognition of the annual Isese Day, which allows the adherents of traditional religion to come together for the annual celebration.

Also know as Traditional Worshipers Day, Isese Day is the celebration of the peak of festivities among adherents of traditional religion.

The government enjoined all the traditional believers to celebrate the Isese day in peace and avoid any act capable of breaching the peace of the state.