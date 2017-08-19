Osun Osogbo festival has remained one of the leading cultural heritage in the world‎-Govt

The Osun state government has asserted that it has done the necessity to maintain the global position of the Osun-Osogbo festival as one of the leading cultural heritage in the world.

The Special Adviser to the Osun state Go‎vernor on Tourism and Culture, Mrs Taiwo Oluga on Thursday said the current administration in the state has maintained the soaring popularity of the annual Osun Osogbo festival in the global context.

She said the state has also brought dynamics to the Yoruba socio-cultural festival which has attracted the recognition of the United Nations Educational-Scientific Organization (UNESCO).

Mrs Oluga stated this while speaking on the level of the state preparedness towards the celebration of the grand finale of year's Osun Osogbo festival.

The Special Adviser explained that the state under the leadership of Governor Aregbesola has been so passionate in his administration's resolve to develop tourist sites in the state most importantly the Osun Osogbo festival.

She disclosed that the state has invested hugely to revamp tourism, a sector which according to Plugs is aimed to be the mainstay of the state's revenue generation.

Her words , "it is not a doubt that Osun Osogbo has been taken to the front burner as a leading cultural festival in the world.

"The emergence of Governor Aregbesola has not only redefined the tourism sector in the state, but also sustained the soaring popularity which the festivity enjoys globally.

"As part of the state's intervention towards socio-cultural renaissance, the state government of Osun has put in place the infrastructure to develop tourism and make it a viable source of revenue generation." she stressed.

Mrs Oluga who assumed office in May, said her office has recorded huge successes in reviving the decadence in the sector.

She disclosed that an approval has been secured from Mr Governor to renovate and re-energise some of the moribund tourist sites in the state.

"On assumption of office, works have been on the front burner at ensuring that all the tourist site in the state come back to light.

"We have secured an approval from the state to reconstruct and renovate Olumirin-ErinIjesa waterfalls, Osun Osogbo grove, erection of golden gateway.

"We have earlier expanded and renovated the pavilion at Osun Osogbo grove so as to pave way and accommodate more crowd." she added.

‎While expressing optimism that this year festival will be the best of its kind,Oluga noted that effort had been geared up toward ensuring a significant difference, as this according to her, has reflected in the series of programmes taking place since the commencement of the two-week long festival.

Oluga, said the state Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has since inception being focused towards revamping the the tourism sector, saying the determination has not only made a landmark achievement but helped at repositioning the sector.