Shell Thought Saro-Wiwa's Death Will Pave Way For Their Return to Ogoniland

RESOLUTIONS OF THE MEETING OF MOSOP CENTRAL COMMITTEE HELD AT THE MOSOP OFFICE, PORT HARCOURT ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 18, 2017

A meeting of the Central Committee of The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), held at the MOSOP office, Port Harcourt on Friday, August 18, 2017. The meeting deliberated on various issues including the recent incursions by Shell/NPDC to resume oil production in Ogoniland and the recommendations of the committee setup to investigate the attack on the MOSOP President by some members of NYCOP. The meeting resolved as follows:

1. MOSOP commended the Ogoni people for their massive turnout during the anti-Shell/NPDC protest held on August 4, 2017.

2. MOSOP called on government to immediately commence a total reconstruction of the Port Harcourt - Ogoni axis of the East-West road to address the pains, hardship and deaths which is currently the case on that road.

3. MOSOP called on Shell/NPDC to vacate Ogoniland immediately and to stop holding nocturnal meetings with some Ogonis or face the consequences.

4. The Central Committee approved the indefinite suspension of erring officials of the National Youth Council of Ogoni People (NYCOP) for engaging in anti MOSOP activities. The suspended officials include Dr. Young Npkah, Barinuazor Emmanuel and Eric Peekate.

5. The Central Committee approved the appointment of the following persons to replace the suspended officials of NYCOP in acting capacity:

Norteh Meebari (President)

Gbene Lekue Zini (Deputy President)

Lemii Petaba (Secretary)

Signed:

Fegalo Nsuke

Publicity Secretary

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP)

Mob: +234 803-074-5332