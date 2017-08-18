Osun Osogbo festival grand finale kicks off

The grand finale of Osun Osogbo festival which started two weeks ago is in now in full force as residents of the State have trooped out to celebrate the annual festival held at the Osun grove.

Traditional worshippers and diviners from various countries are also around to grace the occasion.

The Osun Osogbo festival is an annual traditional festival which attract all and sundry to the State of Osun.

When the Nigerian Voice visited the grove earlier this morning, security agencies and people in all kinds of traditional attires were seen waiting in anticipation for the full commencement of the festival grand finale.

The Osun Osogbo festival usually starts with the passage of the “Arugba” from the palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun to the grove.

This is followed by various other traditional rites and speech by the Governor of the State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and finally fetching of the river for various traditional purposes.