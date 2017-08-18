New 240MW Initiative Will Fast Track Power Supply – Fashola

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has disclosed Federal Government’s plan to improve power supply to consumers through a Fast Power Initiative SweetCrude reports.

According to the Minister, in a statement, the project is a 240 megawatts, MW, initiative using eight of General Electric’s units of 30 MW each.

He said the first aspect of the initiative is located in Afam, near Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where the required gas and transmission facilities are already in existence.

Fashola said the only requirement for the project there was the construction of the civil works in preparation for installation, which is currently ongoing.

All necessary procurement processes like pre-shipment inspection, payment, clearing, and so on have been concluded with respect to the Fast Power Initiative of the Federal Government in collaboration with GE, he said.

“The Fast Power Initiative started last year (2016) on the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari. Given the fact that such equipment are manufactured on order (they are not kept on the shelf), it is heartwarming to note that the GE-manufactured turbines for the projects are already in a Nigerian port”, Fashola stated.

Source: IWIN