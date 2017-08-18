Saraki, Dogara visit Buhari in London, hopeful of his imminent return

Senate President Bukola Saraki said he “confidently looks forward” to President Muhammadu Buhari's “imminent return home”.

In series of tweets on Thursday night after meeting Buhari in London, along with Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Saraki reported his impressions of the president's health and gushed over his remarkable recovery.

“We must give thanks to God for this highly welcomed recovery. It is clear that Mr. President's insistence on following his doctors' advice has yielded the desired results”, he tweeted.

“Mr. President exhibited remarkable recovery and was very conversant with all the political happenings back at home and across the continent.

“It was a meeting of substance where we discussed important matters of state. We also discussed the 2017 budget.

“In particular, we talked about the Virement request by the Presidency which is before the National Assembly.

“We then considered the steps to be taken in the preparation of the 2018 budget to ensure its early passage.

“International issues were also discussed and Mr. President informed us that he has conveyed his sympathies to the people of Sierra Leone”, Saraki said.

Speaker Yakubu Dogara has also remarked about President Buhari's remarkable improvement, healthwise.

“Today we visited His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari. I am glad that he is doing well”, Dogara Tweeted.

“His health has improved tremendously. I urge all Nigerians to continue to pray and offer thanks to God for answered prayers and for the safe return of Mr President,” he added.

A statement signed by the speaker's Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan, quoted Dogara's Twitter handle @Yakubdogara as saying that Buhari was doing well.

It added that the speaker, who visited the President with the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki at the Abuja House in London, also urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the safe return of the President.

The visit by Dogara and Saraki was the latest by prominent Nigerians.

President Buhari on Saturday at the Abuja House in London had received members of his media team, where he reassured them that there was tremendous improvement in his health.

The presidential media team was led by Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, accompanied by Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity and Malam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

Other members of the team on the trip included Lauretta Onochie, Personal Assistant on Digital/Online Media and Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters.

Acting-President Yemi Osinbajo led the stream of visitors.

He was followed by state governors and the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC)..

During the visits, President Buhari sent appreciation to all Nigerians, expressing hope that he would return home soon.