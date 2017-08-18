MY GROUSE WITH ASUU.

ASUU goes on indefinite nationwide strike yet again! Though arguments may be touted regarding freedom of association, we cannot permit a situation where a group of persons can close down virtually all universities in a country!

ASUU is the Academic Staff Union of Universities in Nigeria.

We cannot be more democratic than the Americans. Nothing of this nature occurs there. We must see and learn how they deal with lecturer unionism over there!

ASUU as is now constituted must be banned immediately!

Hear this commentator:

"I think FG should privatize all universities with her exception of 6 specialized universities one in each Geo zone meant for specialized researches such as military engineering, or space technologies and perhaps some other more expensive research that must need extra funding".

"The universities should learn other smarter ways of raising funds other than school fees. Gone are the days when universities must be funded wholly by government. It breeds stagnation. Monies are not spent to their full values, researches aren't marketed or converted for public use".

"We have numerous universities but we keep importing even the crudest technologies and improved breeds of everything including grass".

"The universities and the lecturers are proving to be useless. So the universities should be privatized so that if they cannot prove their relevance, many can should close down or be liquidated". Uwaomah Nsoffor.

The grouse most of us have with this strike is its national effect...which I don't think is the situation elsewhere ....even in Africa!

Nobody is quarrelling with the rights of workers to strike....as our laws stand at this moment.

Some jobs ought to be labelled essential and require laws to criminalize strikes of such workers. Top of theses are the teachers....the dispensers of education!

Would someone ask ASUU in specific terms why its strike is deftly timed to start just few days before commencement of student exams...

Strategic timing to have maximum damaging effect...on academic qualities of the same students being touted as the main fulcrum of their concerns?

Any other worse manifestation of sadism?

Dr Tosin Akindele is currently writing his biography, The Tragedy Of Truth. He is a medical practitioner and public affairs analyst.