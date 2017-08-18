APC National Chairman Receives Report of Fact-Finding and Reconciliation Committee on Bauchi State

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) H.E. Chief John Odigie-Oyegun on Tuesday received the report of the Party’s six-member fact-finding and reconciliation committee on Bauchi State at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

The report was submitted by the Committee Chairman, Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige. He was accompanied by other committee members: Gen. Lawrence Onoja; Sen (Prof.) Oserheimen Osunbor; Gen. Lawal Jafar Isa; Alh. Gambo Magaji and Alh. Yahaya Alfa (Secretary).

Sen. Ngige said the Committee met with the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara; some members of the National Assembly and the Governor of Bauchi State, H.E. Mohammed Abubakar in the course of the committee’s fact-finding and reconciliatory engagements with stakeholders.

He said relevant Party stakeholders in Bauchi state were ready for peace and reconciliation.

“The committee noticed that there remained an overarching desire for peace and reconciliation provided certain minimum conditions are met. Whatever roles and actions each individual played or took, the interest of the Party seemed to be the dominant consideration.” Sen. Ngige said at the report submission ceremony.

At the meeting, the APC National Chairman promised that the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) will work expeditiously to take further action on the reports finding and recommendations. He thanked the committee for carrying out the task on behalf of the Party.

“I can give you one assurance that we will proceed expeditiously to take such further action and whatever is necessary to crack the hard nut of restoring peace to Bauchi state.” The APC National Chairman said.