AREGBESOLA CHARGES JOURNALISTS ON  PROFESSIONALISM 

The Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has congratulated awardees at the NUJ state information chapel press week, just as he charged journalists in the country to make professionalism their watchword in the discharge of their duties.

Ogbeni Aregbesola stated this while delivering a key note adress at the awards and family day ceremony of the on going press week of the NUJ state information chapel held at the SUBEB conference hall.

Awardees at the programme include: the Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin Aroyinkeye 1, Special Adviser to the Governor on Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Olubisi Odewumi and Alhaji Ridwan Haussain popularly known as Yah Sallam.

Recipients of professional awards are: Mrs Toyin Adeoye who was awarded the Information of the year, Mrs Martha Adebiyi, Studio Engineer of the year and Mr Sunday Omonijo was was awarded the Photographer of the year.

Other professional awards include the visual editor of the year, Mr Olalekan Rasaq and Mr Francis Odejobi who was given the award of Graphic artist of the year.

Ogbeni Aregbesola who was represented at the occasion by the Commissioner for Information and strategy, Hon. Lani Baderinwa stressed that journalists must begin to portray themselves as the watchdog of the society which they are.

Speaking further at the programme which had the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdulrasheed Olabomi as the father of day, Aregbesola said his government will continue to create an enabling environment for journalists to work, adding that a condusive environment is highly important for the job of a journalist.

Ogbeni Aregbesola who commended the efforts of state information officers on their efforts at propagating the activities of the present administration called on journalists in the country to help shape the country on the right path of development.

The state helmsman stressed that the efforts of journalists in national development can not be overemphasised .

In a remark, Chairman house committee on Information, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye who was in company of Hon. Lekan Olatunji, while promising journalists in the state of total support of the house of assembly, urged media practitioners to paint the society in good light.

He said as chairman of the house committee on Information, he owes it a duty to journalists in the state to always protect their interests, saying that the present administration in the state views journalists in high esteem.

Director General of the OSBC, Mr Wale Idowu while congratulating members of the state information chapel told the recipients of professional awards to rededicate themselves to job.

He urged them to show commitment to the job as a means of showing appreciation on being singled out for honour.

In an address, the state NUJ chairman, Comrade Abiodun Olalere, expressed gratitude to the governor if Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola for always showing support to journalists in the state.

While congratulating recipients of individual awards, Comrade Olalere urged them to see the awards as that of the Nigerian Union of Journalist, hence the need to always portray themselves as good ambassadors to the union.

He used the occasion to call on journalists in the state to take the opportunity of the on going biometric registration to get registered for them to continue to remain as journalists in the state.

Special guest of honour at the occasion, Mr Benedict Alabi encourage journalists to be more proactive on the job, while urging them to endeavour to portray the country positively to the outside world.

He noted that Nigerian journalists has a lot of role to play in the unity and progress of the nation, stressing that Nigerians can only tell their good story themselves.

Coordination director in the Ministry of Information and strategy, Mrs Femi Webster Esho while congratulating the awardees urged them to keep up the good job.

Highlights of the occasion was a special recognition award to the three departments in the chapel which include; the News and Public Relations, Social Mobilisation and strategy as well as the Grassroots and Public Enlightment

Activities of the press week will be rounded up tommorow with a Jumat service at the Abere central mosque after which members of the chapel will be hosted to a reception by the Permanent Secretary SUBEB, Mr Fatai Kolawole.