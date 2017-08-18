FG Donates Sports Materials To 52 Primary Schools In Delta

The Federal Government (FG), has donated sports equipment worth millions of naira to 52 selected primary schools across Delta State to encourage youth participation in sports.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr (Mrs) Habiba Lawal, who was ably represented by the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties in the office of the SGF, Dr Mrs Amina Muhammad Bello Shamaki, said that the FG was determined to help the Nigerian youth refocus their energies towards participating actively in sports.

Dr Lawal gave the assurance Thursday at the official launch and presentation of sports equipment to public primary schools held at the premises of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Asaba, Delta State.

She revealed that the sports equipment distributed were purchased by the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, through the National Lottery Trust Fund, the custodian of monies generated by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission which provides and regulates lottery business in the country.

While congratulating the benefitting schools, she charged them to put the items to prudent, proactive and protective use in order to justify the decision to channel the money for the purchase of the sports equipment.

In his remarks, the state governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, who was represented by the Commissioner, Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Chiedu Ebie, earlier alley fears of possible sales of the sports equipment,

Okowa said, “Everybody knows that Delta State, the old Bendel and old Midwestern region have always be number one in sports and today Delta State still remains the sporting state”.

He recalled that the state at Ilorin came out first position at the sport event, “that is why this administration has continued to place high premium on sports and emphasized on grassroot development”.

He said the state government was determined to discover grassroot talents just as he expressed gratitude to the federal government for deeming fit to select schools in Delta State for the kind gesture, “we are indeed very grateful that of all the 36 states, we are one of the few that has been specially selected to receive these items”.

He added that none of the items donated to schools in the state would be sold out, “in fact, we even need more than this”, he noted.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary/CEO of the National Lottery Trust Fund Engr. Habu Gumel, hinted that the distribution of the sports item was a follow-up of the flag-off done by the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to 2000 public primary schools in Abuja in 2016.

Engr. Gumel noted that it was a resolve to ensure that the sports equipment reached the benefitting primary schools across the country in accordance with the federal government directives.

According to him, “as an agency saddled with the mandate to promote the total wellbeing of citizens of this great country, we are poised to ensure that specific objectives of this current intervention, which is to primarily enhance the nation’s capacity to grow and expand its talent-base by securing the interest and involvement of our children of primary school age in sporting activities is realized”.

The Executive Secretary said the Buhari-led government was strongly passionate and committed to advancing, uplifting and promoting grassroot sports development in the country, “We are confident this intervention programme will lead to the discovery of new talents in sports that will flourish in our communities and rural areas”.

In his welcome address, the Zonal Coordinator, South-South, National Lottery Trust Fund, Mr Adamu Rabiu, assured that the gesture was to put schools in Delta State above their equals, calling on them to share equipment with public primary schools which has not benefitted.

The state chairman of SUBEB assured that in September when schools resumed session, the equipment would be distributed, “in fact, we are going to do a letter formally to them to advise them because if anything gets missing in any manner, they are going to be held responsible because we are going to go round to monitor”.