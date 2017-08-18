Exclusive: Okowa Allegedly Spent N162 Million On Latest Spiders

If the rumour making the round is anything to go by, Delta State governor, Mr Ifeanyi Okowa has allegedly bought nine latest spider cars for selected nine local government chairmen out of the 25 council chairmen in the state.

The purpose of the governor’s gift, gathered was to encourage the council chairmen who have firmly supported him amidst his alleged corrupt sharp practices in the last two years in office.

It was also gathered that the governor had allegedly concluded plans to impose the nine chairmen on the masses against the wish of the electorates in the next council elections in the state in a stage managed election to be conducted at the Cenotaph with delegates, it was learnt.

Although, our correspondent could not establish whether the alleged stage managed local government polls at the Cenotaph would be for the 25 council areas or the preferred nine.

An insider who spoke with our correspondent said, “As I speak with you, the cars are parked at the car parks of the chairmen covered with car branding in their compounds”, the insider purported.

Our impeccable source who pleaded for anonymity revealed, “Each of the cars at company price was bought for N9.4 million but government purchased them for N18 million at government price”, our source alleged further.

Painstaking effort by our correspondent revealed that Anioch South local government boss, Chief Isaac Anwuzia, Aniocha North, Hon Chuks Oseme, Oshimili South, Barr (Pst) Chuks John Obusom, Oshimili North, Hon Louis Ndukwe and Isoko South, Sir Constantine Ikpokpo, have allegedly gotten delivery of their gift.

It was gathered that the car gifts was to allegedly spur them into action and woo massive support for the governor come 2019.

In his response the secretary, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) who doubles as the chairman, Oshimili South council area said it was untrue that the state governor purchased cars for any selected nine local government areas, revealing that each council chairman in the state entered into an agreement with a car dealer to buy official cars.

Hear him: “I want to say it is not true. Now what is the truth? And I will tell you. As council chairmen, we are entitled to official cars and our official cars as approved is Camry. Now, on assumption of office, we didn’t have that kind of money, we didn’t meet any official car. I have been running this council with my personal cars for more than two and half years. I came here from my private practice with three cars, they have been almost wrecked running council business. Then we now looked at it, we cannot take a loan neither do we have the money to buy it in bulk. So, ALGON, council chairmen independent of state government entered into an agreement with a car dealer who supplied us individual councils and we spread the payment for a period of time. It is inclusive of tax and VAT, it N17 million and we were to pay in installment. Like on my own part, I paid from the IGR. I want to state it clearly, the state government did not buy cars for council chairmen. No nine council chairmen in particular were given cars by state government for whatever reason”.

On the nine council chairmen allegedly penciled down to be imposed on the masses, the ALGON secretary said, “That is a total lie. That is not true to the best of my knowledge and the governor has said it times without number that no imposition, that all of us should go through the process of getting the ticket and I want to say that if you have served as a council chairman, people know whether you have done well or you have not done well”.

He continued: “we have every right as council chairmen to have a second tenure by the law as it exists today and so when the time comes and when we have the time table, we will throw ourselves to the ring and we will test our popularity and I believe that whatever we may have done will speak for us good or for bad. But as been imposed that is not true and that is a lie from the pit of hell and it should be discountenance”.

At press time, text message sent to the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor was rebuffed.