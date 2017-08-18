AUGUST MEETING: MADUMERE ADMONISHES WOMEN ON NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

By Uche Onwuchekwa (Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media)

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has described the role of Nigerian women in National development especially in upholding family values as of great importance.

Madumere made the statement when women leaders of Mbaitoli local government area of Imo State paid him a courtesy visit to present to him the trophy and cash prize they won during the last August meeting in his office yesterday.

He noted that God has made women companions and help mates to men, thereby urging them not to shy away from their primary role of upholding family values, describing well instituted families as good foundation for great nations.

He urged them to use the opportunity provided by the August Meeting to galvanize themselves and adding values to the women towards the development of their communities and the State at large.

The Deputy Governor charged them to continue to pray for the continued success of the Rescue Mission Government in the State.

Earlier in his remarks, the leader of the team, Mrs. Celine Nwaike said the women came to appreciate the Governor Okorocha, his amiable wife, Ugo Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha and the Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere for their continued support and encouragement to the women especially during the last August Meeting.

She revealed that Mbaitoli women participated in dancing competition during the last August meeting and won a trophy and cash prize.

Mrs. Nwaike described August Meeting as a means of promoting unity among the women and bringing them together for a common goal.

She prayed God to bless Governor Okorocha and his Deputy, Prince Madumere, pledging the support of Mbaitoli women in their future endeavours

