NYSC: IMO GOVT. REITERATES IMPORTANCE OF AGRICULTURE IN NATION ECONOMY

The Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has stressed the need to invest in agriculture as a means to reducing the dependence in oil as a major revenue earner in Nigeria.

The Governor gave the advice recently through his Deputy, Prince Eze Madumere during the occasion of the official closing ceremony of the orientation course for 2017 Batch A stream II corps members deployed to serve in Imo State at NYSC orientation camp, Eziama Obaire in Nkwerre LGA of the State.

Prince Eze Madumere charged the authorities of NYSC scheme in the state to catch into the skill Acquisition Entrepreneurship Development, SAED, and the Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers, HIRD, provided by the state government to improve the condition of living of the people and equip the corps members for future challenges.

He urged them to remain calm, disciplined and law abiding as government continues to create jobs and wealth opportunities for the youths.

Pledging Imo government support and assistance for the scheme to actualize its objectives, he admonished the corps members to be agents of love and harmony in their host communities. He also urged them to shun hate in in whatever guise.

Pointing out that Imo State is the only state in Nigeria that offers free education from primary to tertiary levels, He advised the corps members to appreciate the enormous changes that the Rescue Mission Government has brought to the state as he encourage them to contribute their quota towards upping successes made so far.

Earlier in his remarks, the coordinator of the scheme in Imo State, Olugbodi James said the orientation camp is designed to train and acquaint corps members with the paramilitary skills, entrepreneurial training and values, urging them to imbibe the motto of the scheme which is service and humility.

He thanked Governor Okorocha for his unwavering support, especially the provision of clean water for consumption, hygiene and sanitation in the camp.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor of Imo State on Media

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere inspecting the parade during the the official closing of the orientation course for 2017 Batch A stream II corps members deployed to Imo State at NYSC Orientation camp, Eziama Obaire in Nkwerre LGA of the State.

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere in a photo shoot with one of the platoons of the NYSC Corps members during the official closing ceremony

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere addressing the NYSC members during the official closing ceremony