COMMUNIQUE: 12th UNILAG RESEARCH CONFERENCE & FAIR 15TH – 17THAUGUST, 2017

The 12th UNILAG Annual Research Conference and Fair with the Theme “Governance and National Development: Issues and Implications” took place at University of Lagos from August15-17, 2017.

The Conference was declared opened by the Vice-Chancellor of University of Lagos, Prof. Rahamon A. Bello.

The Conference had in attendance the three Deputies Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe (Academics and Research), Prof. Folashade Ogunsola (Development Services) and Prof. Ben Oghojafor (Management Services), Dr.Taiwo Ipaye (Registrar and Secretary to Council), Dr.Lateef Odekunle (University Bursar), Dr Olukemi Fadehan (University Libarian), Prof. Abayomi Okanlawon(Chairman, Conference Planning Committee), Prof. Wellington Oyibo (Director, Research and Innovation), Prof L. O. Chukwu (Director Quality Assurance), the Deans of different faculties among other distinguished personalities.

The Conference had over 600 participants which include academia from various Universities within and outside Nigeria.

The Keynote Address titled “Governance and National Development” was delivered by Senator Oluremi Tinubu OON.

Distinguished personalities also delivered papers at various Plenary Sessions.

Prof. Felix Famoye, from Central Michigan University, delivered a paper titled “International Migration and National Development in Nigeria”

Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, Chairman Independent Corrupt Practices and Other related Offences Commission (ICPC), delivered a paper titled on “Resource Management, Corporate Governance and Law”

Mr Waheed Olagunju, Immediate Past Ag., MD Bank of Industry delivered a paper titled”Made-in Nigeria: Vehicle to the Diversification of the Economy”.

Emeritus Prof. OsatoGiwa-Osagie - a Distinguished Professor University of Lagos, delivered a paper titled “From Research to Application in Assisted Reproduction”

Prof. Godini Gabriel Darah’s a paper on “The Arts and Contemporary National Issues” (delivered on his behalf by Dr. Abosede Afolayan)

Mr. Henry Boyo CEO, Allied Tech Systems Ltd delivered a paper titled“For the Successful Resolution of Contradictions in the Nigeria’s Economy”

A total number of 242oral paper presentations and 91 poster presentations were recorded.

Observations:

The Conference observes that:

The challenges of governance impinge on our national development;

Research is critical for solving societal problems;

There is no high premium placed on education in the country;

African scholars only contributed 2% of the over 5 million research papers in the scientific community in the last 10 years;

Development is critical and is marked by the ability of a nation to provide qualitative life for her people;

Nigeria needs real leadership in all spheres of her corporate existence;

The success of developed nations to effectively manage corruption is dependent on the entrenchment of transparency in all facets of public life;

The level of ethnic rivalry in Nigeria and the entrenchment of parochial consciousness as opposed to national consciousness has for a long time, made it impossible for her to produce leaders who exude impeccable and noble character, and who are qualified and ready to spend themselves for the development of the nation;

Lack of employment opportunities in the developing countries especially Nigeria is a strong factor for cross-border migration;

The general lack of insecurity, the high prevalence of crime, high levels of corruption and unfavourable investment environment prevent Nigerian migrants from investing, circulating and returning;

International migrants are considered as a drain on the country resources rather than as a positive force for national development;

Many facts about the nature and magnitude of Nigerian migrations and their relations to broader developments processes are unknown;

Despite the decline in the observation of indigenous ceremonies and cultural practices, the arts have remained a potent force for the regulation and control of private and public affairs;

The greatest threat faced by artists and workers in the cultural industry is the failure of Nigerian governments to make education available and affordable by all;

Excess liquidity or surplus cash-money in the economy is one of our major problem;

The most important responsibility of every government is security and the management of inflation at levels which support investment and promote increasing economic and social welfare;

Recommendations

Drawing from the various observations, the Conference recommends that: