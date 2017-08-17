Aregbesola denies payment of N50 million each to political office holders as severance allowance
Governor of Osun State, Mr Raud Aregbesola has denied a statement
credited to the factional chairman of retirees in the stste, Mr
Omoniyi Ilesanmi that the state Government paid N50 million to each of
the political office holders that served between November 2010 and
November 2014 as severance allowance.
Aregbasola spoke through his Media Advicer, Mr Sola Fasure on Thursday
and described the stamen made by Ilesanmi on behalf of the Forum of
2011/2012 Pensioners as untrue and misleading.
According to him, “This allegation is preposterous, malicious and
false in its entirety. It is absolutely unreasonable and ludicrous for
anyone to suggest that a state government will give each political
office holder a N50 million severance allowance at this period when
every available kobo is being mopped to pay salaries and pensions,
provide infrastructure and social services and run a modest
government. It is even totally reckless and irresponsible for any
newspaper to have published such bunkum. It is a new low for
journalism.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the severance allowance of political
office holders has been set in accordance with the State of Osun
Public/Political Office Holders and Revised Remuneration Package Law
2007, section 4 (1) and (2) schedule (B) which recommends 300 per cent
of basic salary as severance allowance. This recommendation was also
taken on advisement from the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and
Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) which recommends 300 per cent of basic
salaries.
“However, the State of Osun law referenced above has a proviso of
beneficiaries having successfully completed a full term or on pro rata
basis, after a minimum of two year period of tenure.
“With this arrangement, only the governor and his deputy are entitled
to N6.6 million and N6.3 million respectively. However, the governor
returned his cheque to the treasury, having waved his right to earn
salary since he assumed office. Two principal officers qualified for
N4 million each, 15 political office holders received N3 million each,
and while 18 others received N2.8 million each. This was over a year
ago.
“Governor Aregbesola demonstrated sensitivity to the financial
situation in the state when he did not constitute a cabinet for more
than two years. When he eventually did, he put ALL political office
holders on half salary.
“How then could he have paid N50 million to each to political office
holders as severance allowance?
“Mr Ilesanmi and his ilk have embarked on a campaign of calumny
against the government, hiding under the plight of pensioners, telling
barefaced and egregious lies, making outrageous claim and inciting the
people against the government.
“He moves around with a motley crowd and they parade themselves as
representing the whole company of dignified and respectable retirees
in the state.
“He has constituted himself into an insidious political opposition,
riding on the sentiment of the sympathy and respect the larger society
has for retirees and senior citizens.
“Mr Ilesanmi and his group openly campaigned for the opposition party
candidate in the 2014 governorship election in the state, hiding under
the cloak of retirees. He used the same platform to openly campaign
for the candidate of the same opposition party in the last senatorial
election in the state, curiously only in the cities where election
held.
“This is an abuse of privilege and he should desist from this less
than honourable path. As a private citizen, he is at liberty to join
any political party and exercise his freedom of association and
political participation as he deems fit. He should however not drag
the respectable, decent and cultured Omoluabi retirees into his filthy
political waters.
If he has any evidence that the State Government paid any sum beyond
what is quoted above, he should bring it up for the benefit of the
public.
“It is most regrettable that a national newspaper would willingly lend
its platform to be used for propagating falsehood and deception. The
hallmark of journalism is investigation. There would be a thousand and
one claims as there are claimants, each with his or her own motive and
sinister agenda.
“It is the professional duty of a newspaper (that clearly impinges on
its integrity) to investigate a claim and establish its truth before
publishing, if it wants to serve the cause of truth and justice. It is
a cardinal principle in journalism that while comments are free, facts
are sacred. A newspaper that publishes a false claim assaults the
sensibilities of its readers, betrays public trust and is an enemy of
the open society.
“The media are therefore enjoined to first investigate and verify any
claim made by any group or individual before publishing in order not
to drag its integrity in the mud.
“The media and members of the public can always approach the Bureau of
Communications and Strategy, Office of the Governor; Ministry of
Information and especially the Ministry of Finance and Office of the
Accountant General for clarification and relevant information on any
(financial) matter,” said Fasure