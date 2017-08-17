Ooni of Ife debunks divorce news

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has debunked insinuations that his marriage with his latest wife, Olori Zainab Wuraola Ogunwusi has crashed.

Reacting to a widespread rumour that he has divorced his latest wife, the revered traditional ruler who is also the Chairman of Osun State Traditional Council said it was false.

The monarch spoke through his Director of Media, Moses Olafare on Wednesday when our correspondent contacted the palace, said the monarch would not want to be distracted.

While urging people to shun the rumour, Olafare said, "the Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi is a working monarch committed to moving the African race forward especially in the areas of culture, tourism, youth development and women empowerment. Therefore, no time for this unfounded rumour.”

The monarch married Wuraola about 17 months ago after he became the Ooni of Ife.