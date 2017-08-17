Stop Sending ‘Crazy Bills’ to Customers, Fashola Warns DisCos

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, has warned electricity distribution companies to desist from estimated billing, noting that, “The Discos have the obligation to meter their customers.

“They must provide them with meters for effective metering before charging them.”

The minister spoke in Kano during the 18th monthly power sector and stakeholders meeting.

He said power generation and transmission in the country has improved. According to him, as of August 10, 2017, the generation was 6,863mwts, while the transmission rose to 6, 700mwts as against the 5,000mwts in 2016.

“The Federal Government is doing its best to ensure improvement in electricity supply. Government has embarked on serious expansion of transmission capacity with some power plants already completed, while others have reached advance stages of completion,” he added.

He assured support for any state willing to involve in generation and distribution of electricity.

Fashola disclosed further that there was no monopoly in the business of electricity generation and distribution and that state governments and big companies could also involve in the business.

“Large power consumers like government and big manufacturing companies can engage in power supply business. All they need to do is to secure permit from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).”

Source: IWIN