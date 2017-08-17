PRP sacks Anambra State Chairman, Aninwachukwu, appoints Acting Chairman

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has sent its Anambra State Chairman, Mathias Aninwachukwu and his Deputy, Humphrey Anaso to indefinite suspension over an alleged gross misconduct, forgery, threats to life of the party’s gubernatorial aspirant and anti party activities.

The party disclosed this in two different petitions dated August 16, 2017, signed by 7 members of its Anambra State Executive including the State Secretary, Anene Chucks and Woman Leader, Pastor Precious Ebele, and addressed to PRP National Chairman, Alh. Balarebe Musa.

Aninwachukwu, it would be recalled, was on 16 May, 2017 sent on two months suspension by the same executive members of his party but reportedly refused to show remorseful or tender an apology.

The petitions while accusing Aninwachukwu of violating ethics and decorum of PRP, disregard to constitutional provisions such as running the party affairs as personal business and private estate, and parading self and family members as party executives, noted that Anaso was sacked for refusing to act in his place since May 16, 2017.

Addressing the newsmen on Thursday, Comrade Echezona Okafor, the Anambra State Publicity Secretary of PRP disclosed that Prince Mbanefo Oranyelu, former Financial Secretary of the party has been appointed as Acting Chairman to deliver them on Anambra 2017 gubernatorial poll.

The executive also accused Aninwachukwu of forging the signatories of PRP National Chairman and other executives, and using same to write INEC that they have agreed to conduct governorship primary on the 9th of August 2017 without consulting any of the executives, which according to them, is fraudulent and misrepresentation of facts.

Other parts of the petitions read, “Threatening the life of our gubernatorial aspirant, highhandedness in running the affairs of the party, which played out on the 15th of August 2017, where he insulted the gubernatorial aspirant, and was shouting down on him, without recourse to the fact that he is serving the state.

“His ineffectual, nonchalant and unwanted harassment of members and executives with thugs, as he often stations them at party meetings, coupled with his failure to convene statutory meetings of the state working committee and the state Executive Committee, as is deemed necessary.

“They duplicated/factionalised offices of the state publicity secretary, woman leader, financial secretary and Treasurer, and running the party without approved budget by the State Executive Committee (SEC), and has unilaterally attempted to make a guber aspirant a consensus candidate contrary to Article 4 b of the party’s constitution, and article 5 (9) and (10 B, D,), which still played out on the 15th of August 2017, by his initial refusal to give the nomination form to Prof Jide Jesus, due to his personal interest.”