Anambra Governorship election: Obiano emerges as APGA flag bearer

Akwa, Aug.16, 2017 -- Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano has emerged as the flag bearer of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State.

The Primary Election which was conducted under the leadership of the National Chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Oye, took place at Prof Dora Akunyili Women Developments Centre, Awka.

Gov. Obiano who was the sole candidate was unanimously elected by the no fewer than 1092 accredited delegates, from across the 326 wards in the 21 Local Government Area (LGAs) in Anambra State.

There were other statutory delegates drawn from among the National Working Committee (NWC), National Executive Council (NEC).

Accreditation and screening of delegates at the primaries were earlier conducted at Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, before proceeding to the Women Development Centre for the main event.

The Special Congress had INEC officials from Awka and Abuja, on ground to monitor the APGA primary election. At the said they were satisfied at the orderly and transparent conduct of the exercise.

Present were the Gov. Willie Obiano and his deputy, Dr Nkem Okeke and members of the State Executive Council; members of National and State Assemblies along with Speaker, Rt. Hon. Rita Mmaduagwu, Hon. Dozie Nwankwo and Hon, Gabriel Onyenweife and other political appointees in the state.

The former National Chairman of the Party, Chief Victor Umeh, recently inaugurated as the Director General of Governor Obiano's Re-election Campaign, as well as the former National Secretary of the party, Alhaji Sanni Shinkafi, who is also the Chairman, APGA Primary Election Panel.

Addressing the Assembly, Dr Sani Shinkafi said that only Gov. Obiano indicated interest by purchasing nomination form, within the stipulated period.

Dr Shinkafi observed that the governor was duly cleared, having been subjected to rigorous screening in line with the APGA Constitution.

According to him, the party formalised every arrangement for the success of the congress by notifying INEC 21 days before the congress, in accordance with Electoral Act.

The National Secretary of APGA, Mr Ifeanyi Mbaeri reminded all that the election was being conducted in line with ``Modified Secret Ballot System”, to ensure the confidence of delegates in discharging their civic responsibilities.

He notes: ``in a case of sole aspirant, the law provides for ‘Special State Congress’ to confirm the nomination of the aspirant for the purpose of clarity’’.

Declaring Gov. Obiano the winner, Chairman of the Panel said: ``the total number of delegates -- statutory and wards’ delegates are 1,097, while the total number of accredited delegates stands at 1,092.

``The total number of vote cast, 1,092. The total number of Yes votes, 1,070, while the total number of No votes is 11, in addition to 11 invalid votes."

In his acceptance speech, Gov. Obiano noted that it was another historic day in the development of the party as he would work to continue living up to the trust and confidence reposed in him.

He said his emergence would attract more meaningful developments geared toward creating strong economic environment that to enhance productivity and promote locally made goods.

The governor pledged that he would invest more in education and offer scholarships to hard working students, in line with provisions of adequate facilities and infrastructure to promote sustainable education.

Gov. Obiano stressed that his administration would continue to promote capital inflows, prompt payment of salaries and allowances to workers in the state.

He re-stated his resolve to sustain the security initiative in the state, which he noted helped to attract investors to assist with job creation to strengthen wealth creation.

Maintaining that he had indeed lived up to the slogan, ``Willie is Working,” Gov. Obiano explained, ``today, we have an even greater understanding of the needs of our people; our pledge will be to continue the momentum we have built.

``We will once again fulfil all the promises we have made and certainly grow our state amidst the numerous challenges facing the Nigerian state.”

The governor applauded his fellow party members as they had demonstrated that APGA was not about personal interest but about common desires to enthrone good governance to benefit Ndi Anambra and the party.

Addressing the internal wrangling that led to several law suits from within the party, Gov. Obiano observed, ``APGA is a big family, and in a family there are bound to be misgivings once in a while.

``So, in the spirit of `onye aghana nwanne ya’ and alignment of interests, I call on all our brothers and sisters who have some misgivings about our togetherness to come join hands with us to resolve our differences.’’

Earlier, some of the delegates, Chief Eze Mentus Mbaonu from Ihembosi ward in Ekwusigo LG, and Mr Obinna Afuba from Onitsha North commended the peaceful atmosphere and transparency during the screening and the election.

They attributed it to right security atmosphere provided within the three years of the administration.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the Convention, the Chairman of the Obiano Campaign Organisation, Chief Victor Umeh observed that the Convention was a unanimous decision of the people that Governor Obiano should continue to serve the state.

``We want to use this opportunity to appeal to people of Anambra and the other political parties to contest this election by displaying the spirit of sportsmanship, knowing full well that the people reserve the right to choose who will serve them.

``Nobody will take power from this state by force. The good works that the governor and the party accomplished will speak for them.”

Chief Umeh, urged those wishing to contest this election to submit themselves to the will of the people, so that a peaceful election will take place in Anambra State.

Highlight of the event was declaration of Gov. Obiano as APGA flag bearer by Shinkafi, the chairman of the panel.

He announced that the governor won a total number of 1,070 valid votes, of the 1,092 votes cast. ##