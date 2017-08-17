Anambra Guber: PDP Endorses Prince John Emeka as It's Candidate

With less than two days to the PDP governorship primary election in Anambra State, the national leadership of the PDP Prayer Network has endorsed Prince John Okechukwu Emeka as it's candidate for this Saturday's election.

Our decision to endorse and mobilise supports for Prince John Emeka stemmed from the fact that he is the only person among the aspirants contesting for PDP governorship ticket for Anambra State that showed genuine concern and support to our move in seeking the face of God to end the internal crisis that threatened the existence of our great party.

When our team visited the fair-weather members of the party who are now aspirants to solicit their support for our National Day of Prayer in February this year, they all told our team that PDP was dead and buried thinking that peace can never return to the party again.

Hence, Prince John Emeka is the only PDP aspirant from Anambra State that supported our members who went to the Holy Land of Jerusalem and Mecca to pray to God to end the crisis in our party and to reposition it for victory ahead of the 2019 Presidential race.

Therefore, we are supprised to see people who did not contribute anything for the growth of the party to come and reap from where they did not sow. This is against the law of nature which says, man must reap from what he sow.

However, it is a nationwide fact that on February 26 this year, we declared a national day of fasting and prayer for the party since all man-made solutions have failed to end the crisis.

Because these aspirants never believed that PDP will one day return to glory let alone contributing anything towards the growth of the party both at the state and at the national level, we are asking them to withdraw and support Prince John Emeka who has what it takes to win Anambra State for the PDP ahead of the 2019 general elections.

We are also asking the National Working Committee members of our great party headed by our great leader, Senator Ahmed Makarfi who is the immediate beneficiary of our spiritual endeavor and services to use the power given to him by our party's constitution to adopt Prince John Emeka as PDP Consensus candidate for Anambra State so that other party members would learn how to support the party in times of crisis.

This will also serve as deterrent to other no-supportive members that if they contributed nothing to the party in moments of crisis, then they should expect no dividends in times of peace.

We also call on our members in Anambra State and other loyal party faithful as well as delegates to vote for Prince John Emeka on Saturday; should these aspirants refuse to withdraw from the race.

Our position is not a wicth-hunt, but an act that will support the party's quest for supremacy above members as well as rebuilding and repositioning it for victory in 2019 general elections

Signed:

Mr. Emmanuel Chukwu,

National Coordinator,

PDP Prayer Network.