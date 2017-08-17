Oluwo of Iwo leads special prayer session for President Buhari, Aregbesola

The Oluwo of Iwo kingdom, Osun state, Oba (Dr.) AbdulRasheed Adewale Akanbi Ilufemiloye, Telu 1 has charged Nigerians to a special prayer session for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, and the Governor of the state of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

According to Oba AbdulRasheed, the prayer session has become imperative at this time in Nigeria to foster quick recovery of the President, and plead God’s guidance in the governance of both Nigeria and the State of Osun.

The Special prayer session which is also targeted at other National leaders and traditional rulers has been scheduled to hold at the Palace of the Oluwo, Oba (Dr.) AbdulRasheed Adewale Akanbi by 10AM on Thursday 24thof August, 2017.

The King, while he also invited the general public especially sons and daughters especially Ayedire and Ola-Oluwa LGAs, disclosed that buses have been made available at different parts of Osun to convey interested individuals to the Palace for prayer.