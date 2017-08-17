CACOL condemns attack on EFCC office

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL, has condemned the attack by unidentified gunmen on the Headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC in Abuja earlier this morning and called for their immediate investigation and prosecution.

The EFCC HQ located at Wuse Zone 7, Abuja in the early hours of

Wednesday witnessed a very audacious attack by gunmen. The armed men were reported to have struck at about 5.00am shooting indiscriminately into the premises of the Commission, damaging vehicles and other properties in the process.

The attackers while fleeing from counter-attack put up by EFCC’s security left behind an envelope which contained a death

threat addressed to Ishaku Sharu, a senior investigator who heads the

Foreign Exchange Malpractices Fraud Section in charge of corruption

investigation involving several politically exposed persons and

retired military men.

Mr. Debo Adeniran, the Executive Chairman of CACOL condemned the

attack with serious vehemence, saying the Federal Government must not under any circumstance allow its anti-corruption agenda to be derailed

and should not submit to the intimidation of pro-corruption elements.

Adeniran noted that the attack was an evidence of corruption fighting back and urged the Federal Government not to be intimidated.

His words, “The forces of retrogression; agents of pro-corruption have obviously become extremely desperate in their fight-back against the present anti-corruption drive by abandoning the hitherto covert methods they have been using to frustrate the anti-graft efforts for violent and boldfaced confrontations.

“No further evidence is needed to validate the reality of the fact

that corruption is fighting back than this murderous act targeted at

the EFCC by apparently incurably corrupt elements that are hell-bent

on shielding themselves from justice for their roles in perpetrating

corrupt practices and perpetuating corruption with impunity in

Nigeria.

“Let us note that it was only a few weeks ago that another

investigator with the EFCC, Austin Okwor was shot and wounded by

unknown assailants in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Thus, the FG must

within its strategies for combating corruption consciously consider

and prepare for the fight-back against anti-corruption.

"The lives and properties of all anti-graft agencies and agents must be formidably protected; adequate security must be consistently maintained in all anti-graft operations. Ishaku Sharu in particular, who has been

directly singled as a target must be protected by all means necessary.

“This desperate attack must be immediately investigated by the Police in collaboration with other relevant security agencies; the dare-devil attackers must be fished out for prosecution for their murderous act,

their sponsors must be identified and made to face the wrath of the

law.

“Nigerians must rise in unison to condemn the dastardly act as it

portends no good for the anti-corruption fight and the country

itself.” Adeniran concluded.