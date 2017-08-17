Virgil van Dijk spotted in London amid Chelsea transfer speculation

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk has fueled speculation he's set for a move to Chelsea after being spotted in London on Wednesday.

The Dutchman is desperate to leave the Saints and handed in a transfer request last week in which he plead for Mauricio Pellegrino's side to accept his wish.

Liverpool had been confident of signing the former Celtic man but relations with Southampton have soured to the point where the Saints are unlikely to deal with the Reds.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wants to add at least three new players to his squad in the next fornight and Van Dijk is his number one choice to come in at centre-back.

Instagram user @ Philipuby has posted a number of snaps with Van Dijk in the past and he appeared to confirm the Dutchman was in London on Wednesday via his Instagram story.

The picture was captioned 'big dog' and used the London location to show the pair were in the capital.

Conte has continually bemoaned his 'small' squad and he's been frustrated with his board's failure to complete moves for Alex Sandro and Danny Drinkwater.

As well as central defence, the Italian wants to sign a full-back, a central midfielder and possibly a forward before the window closes.