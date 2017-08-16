One Person feared Dead as Police, Army, IPOB Clash in Anambra

One person was feared dead on Wednesday in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State as the Indigenous People of Biafra clashed with police and soldiers.

The fracas was instigated by a planned visit of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to the area in furtherance of his anti-election campaign in the state.

Kanu and his IPOB members had said that the November 18, poll in the state would not hold if the federal government does not oblige them a referendum to determine the fate and plausibility of a Sovereign State of Biafra.

As early as 8am on Wednesday, security operatives made up of soldiers, police and other paramilitary agencies had converged on Ekwulobia.

“The security operatives came in 14 trucks. Despite the heavy presence of security in the area, the IPOB members were still parading the area, singing and chanting Biafran songs.

“The Biafran flags, caps, shirts and other items being sold by some youths were seized and burnt by the security operatives.

“The situation angered the IPOB members and they tried to attack the security operatives who tear-gassed everybody and in the process, one of their (IPOB) members was killed,” a source who would not want to be identified told our correspondent.

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Nkeiruka Nwode, in a press statement denied any death in the crisis.

She confirmed the presence of security operatives in the area, saying that it was to avoid breach of peace.

She said “There was nothing like that (death). The presence of the security men was to secure the people of the area from being attacked by hoodlums.

Her statement read in part, “A complaint was received by the police that there was a gathering and blockage of road by some people at Central School, Ekwulobia in Aguata LGA.

“The police with other security agencies on joint patrol went to the scene, dispersed and cleared the road peacefully without any clash.

“However, normalcy has been restored and people are going about their business without any threat or molestation.”

As of the time of filing the report, Kanu had not visited the place as scheduled. – Punch