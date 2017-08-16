Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has condemned the attacks on

the 'Resume or Resign', protesters, describing it as the height of

dictatorship and demonstration of intolerance to opposing views by the

All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

The governor, who declared support for the call for President

Muhammadu Buhari to either “resume or resign” said; “Nigeria can no

longer afford a diaspora president or a president that is seen once in

100 days. If they say the President is now well, he should return to

Nigeria or is Nigeria now in the hands of the President’s doctors?”

Governor Fayose said that he was particularly miffed by what he called

orchestrated attack on the protesters at Wuse market, Abuja yesterday,

adding that; "By arranging hoodlums to attack Nigerians who were

exercising their fundamental rights to protest against the government,

the APC government has shown that it has lost support and trust of

Nigerians.”

Special Assistant to the governor on Public Communications and New

Media, Lere Olayinka, said in a statement issued on Wednesday that

Governor Fayose told journalists that any attempt to silence

Nigerians, especially those opposed to the APC government will fail,

saying; “This country belongs to all of us, it is not the property of

a few or a cabal who believes they can cow and subdue Nigerians, we

will continue to talk. The president must either resume or resign;

this is a clear statement. Who is afraid of the truth? Who is running

away from realities?”

He said it was now more obvious that the APC federal government do not

have anything in stock other than destruction of the country.

The governor, who maintained that demanding for the health status of

the President was the right of Nigerians, said it was funny that armed

policemen were available to protect those who protested in support of

the APC government, but the same police attacked the "Return or

Resign"

protesters.

He said; “Nigerians will recall that during the BBOG protest in the

Jonathan administration, protesters sat on the road for days, nobody

molested them. During the January 2012 fuel hike protest (aka

#OccupyLagos, #OccupyNigeria), people freely expressed themselves and

those in government today participated actively in the protests, they

funded these protests.

"Even President Muhammadu Buhari led protests in Abuja against PDP

government. The President led protesters to the National Assembly to

protest against the continued absence of the late President Umaru

Yar'Adua from the country and went ahead to call for Yar'Adua's

impeachment. Then, no one was attacked by security men and hoodlums

were not set after the protesters as was done in Abuja yesterday.

"It is therefore shameful that the same people who rode on the back of

democratic principles to power are now standing against the rights of

Nigerians to complain and the international community should pay

special attention to the rule of brute force going on in the country.

“I salute the courage of this young people who have continued to say

the truth that the president must resume or resign. If they are

telling us the president is okay and fine, let him come home, let the

doctors follow him here, we don't want a president who is being

introduced once in 100 days, the president we voted for must be

accountable to us.

“Nigerians should vote against APC, never again should these people

who I describe as power miss road control us again, thank you very

much."