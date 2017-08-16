Three ‘Aye’ Cultists remanded Over Alleged Murder In Osun

A Magistrate Court Sitting in Osogbo, Osun State has ordered that three suspected cultists be remanded in Ilesa prison custody over the alleged murder of three persons.

The three cultists include Adebayo Shaheed AKA Poison aged 28, Rasaki Jamiu AKA Bullet aged 23, and Mutiu Rasaq AKA small aged 31.

The accused persons were arraigned on charges of felony, murder and conspiracy.

Prosecutor Mireti Wilson told the court that the three accused persons committed the offense on August 15, 2016 at Oke-Onitea, Technical Football Pitch, and Ayetoro areas of the State capital.

Wilson added that the accused persons on the aforementioned date, killed one Akinwale Shina, one Adekunle Badmus and one Aderemi Adepoju by Inflicting Machete and Axe cut on their heads which led to their death.

The Prosecutor also stated that the three accused persons belong to an unlawful society called "Aye" and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 319 (1), 64 (a) (b), 324 and 320 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. 11, Laws of Osun State 2002.

The plea of the accused persons were not taken.

In her ruling, Magistrate Habibat Basiru ordered that the three accused persons be remanded in Ilesha prison custody.

She adjourned the case till November 3 for mention.