BOLANLE AMBODE’S FOUNDATION EMPOWERS YOUTHS WITH SKILLS

Hope for Women in Nigeria Initiative (HOFOWEM), pet project of Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, has commenced a two-day entrepreneurial training programme, at its Oregun office for youths in Lagos State, aged from 15 to 34 years. It is the foundation’s way of marking the 2017 International Youth Day.

The programme which thoroughly examined entrepreneurship education trained more than 80 youths in skills like baking technology, piggery, fish, grass-cutter, mushroom, poultry, snail and vegetable farming, to channel the focus of the youths to skill acquisition for sustainable self-employment.

Commenting on this year’s International Youth Day, founder of HOFOWEM, Mrs. Ambode, observed that concerted effort was needed, to empower the teeming youths with relevant skills, to put them in a position to generate steady income by themselves.

She contended that it had become necessary to explore viable ways of generating viable employment for the vibrant and job-hungry youths, aside of strict office jobs.

She said: ‘When you have a skill, it helps you to employ yourself and when you employ yourself, you enjoy the freedom and peace of mind to drive your own business. And if you are committed and hard-working enough, you will grow your business to such levels that you make more money than you can ever earn as salary from any employer. This is why we are laying this platform for our youths in Lagos State’.

Bolanle urged the youths to put to good use all they have learnt and be prepared for a better tomorrow, saying it is achievable and doable. According to her, “I am very passionate and optimistic about a better tomorrow. It is achievable. It is doable. I urge you to put to good use all you have learnt. Congratulations and see you at the top.”

Mrs. Ambode who described the programme as a pilot one for the youths, promised that many such skill acquisition trainings would be organized in future for their benefit.

Addressing guests and beneficiaries at the programme, chief executive officer of the foundation, Ms.Oyefunke Adeleke, noted that since inception, HOFOWEM had undertaken many people-friendly programmes including widows’ empowerment, support for expectant mothers, kits for pupils in public primary schools, sponsored surgical procedures, support for sick youths and aged women, scholarship for brilliant but indigent students in public tertiary institutions, among others.

According to her, ‘In commemoration of this year’s International Youth Day which comes up on 12th August every year, the founder of HOFOWEM, Her Excellency, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, wife of the governor of Lagos State, out of her milk of kindness, approved this entrepreneurship training programme to empower youths with various skills that appeal to their passion from which they can be financially independent as entrepreneurs rather than waiting endlessly for a white-collar job’.

She noted that just as the mission of the NGO was to touch and transform the lives of less privileged persons for sustainable living, she urged the youths to use the opportunity to transform their lives permanently for good.

Some youths who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, copiously thanked Mrs. Ambode for her touching kindness and passion for improving the welfare of youths in the state, promising that they would not disappoint her but make the best use of the opportunity presented to them.

August 12 every year was set aside by the United Nations as International Youth Day, to examine the welfare of youths around the world and explore ways of improving it.

Folashade Kadiri (Mrs.)

Asst. Director Public Affairs

Office of the Wife of the Governor of Lagos State

Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

16th August, 2017

Founder of Hope for Women in Nigeria Initiative (HOFOWEM) and wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode and CEO. HOFOWEM, Ms.Oyefunke Adeleke,flanked by aspiring entrepreneurs at the end of a 2-day entreprenual training programme for youths in the state tagged, “Hope for Youth Entreprenual Training Programme”, organized by HOFOWEM to mark the 2017 International Youth Day, at its office in Oregun, Lagos.

Founder of Hope for Women in Nigeria Initiative (HOFOWEM) and wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, supported by CEO. HOFOWEM, Ms.Oyefunke Adeleke, to present Certificate of Attendance to one of the participants, Sulayman Afese Senayon, during the 2-day Hope for Youth Entreprenual Training Programme for youths in the state, organized by HOFOWEM to mark the 2017 International Youth Day, at its office inOregun, Lagos.

Founder of Hope for Women in Nigeria Initiative (HOFOWEM) and wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (m); CEO. HOFOWEM, Ms.Oyefunke Adeleke (5thleft); and facilitators, at the end of the 2-day entreprenual training programme for youths in the state tagged, “Hope for Youth Entreprenual Training Programme”, organized by HOFOWEM to mark the 2017 International Youth Day, at its office in Oregun, Lagos.

Founder of Hope for Women in Nigeria Initiative (HOFOWEM) and wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode and CEO. HOFOWEM, Ms.Oyefunke Adeleke,flanked by aspiring entrepreneurs at the end of a 2-day entreprenual training programme for youths in the state tagged, “Hope for Youth Entreprenual Training Programme”, organized by HOFOWEM to mark the 2017 International Youth Day, at its office in Oregun, Lagos.