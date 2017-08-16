Learn Your Lessons From Past Elections, Ogboru Charge APC

As the heat towards the 2019 gubernatorial race in Delta State gathers weight, a bigwig in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the 2015 governorship election, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, has charged the leadership of the party to avoid imposition of candidates on the masses.

The ‘Peoples General’, as he is fondly called by his admirers gave the charge in his country home, Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state, during the inauguration of the Light of APC, a pressure group headed by Ossai Abe.

According to him, “I was surprised while listening to the Secretary to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention, who said that they had learned their lesson and that they will no longer impose candidates but rather, they will work with community leaders. I believe as an opposition party in Delta State, that is what we should be doing”.

The warning by Ogboru came as a member of the APC Board of Trustees, Chief Frank Kokori, disclosed that some persons in the state chapter of the party were bent on perpetual being the party’s governorship candidate in the state with attempts to hijack the party’s structure.

He stressed that the party should learn its lesson from the loss it faced during the Warri South House of Assembly by-election.

“If we allow imposition in APC like what happened in the Warri South House of Assembly by-election, we will get similar results in future cases but I believe we have learned a bitter lesson from that election because we imposed a candidate”.