Osun Lawmaker empowers 759 constituents

A member of the Osun State House of Assembly, representing Obokun State Constituency, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has distributed farm inputs and other empowerment materials to farmers and some other residents of his constituency.

About 1000 people including 125 farmers, 65 widows, 83 senior citizens and 486 vulnerable individuals benefited from the empowerment ninitiatives.

Some of the materials distributed were herbicides, cutlasses, farm sprayers as well as cash gifts and cloths to widows and elderly women, among others.

Oyintiloye said the distribution of the materials was part of his gesture to give back to the society and empower his constituents, particularly in the agricultural venture.

He said the idea behind the distribution of the farm inputs was in line with the government decision to encourage agriculture, saying, “my constituency is made up of agrarian communities and 75 per cent of the residents are farmers."

“This distribution is as a result of baseline studies of the need of the people in my constituency, materials are not just being distributed, they were chosen after due consultation, who all reiterated my belief that the appropriate empowerment material for my people are agricultural inputs.

“I am convinced that these materials, with the various supports from the state government would assist farmers in this constituency to increase their yields." he said.

Oyintiloye then hinted that though, the economy was faced with challenges, he has resolved to continue to make impacts in the lives of the people in line with the mandate given to him.

He then assured those that were yet to benefit from the gesture not to be discouraged, saying that he would soon roll out similar empowerment programmes for them.