2017 IRI JI MBAISE: GOVERNOR OKOROCHA CHARGES IGBO NATION ON INVESTMENT IN AGRICULTURE

Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has charged the people of Imo State and South East in general to make more investments in Agriculture, saying that it remains the main-stay of Nigerian economy.

Governor Okorocha made the call yesterady through his Deputy, Prince Eze Madumere during Iri Ji Mbaise Cultural festival at Chioma Ajunwa Stadium in Ahiazu Mbaise local government area of Imo State.

His address reading in parts; “we join our brothers and sisters of Mbaise Nation to celebrate the chief-crop of our land. Yam is the main-stay of agriculture in our traditional Igbo society and is worthy of being celebrated.

You may have heard of the demand for yam from the foreign lands. The projection has it that it will yield proceeds running into billions of naira annually. This calls on our people to invest more in agriculture as its benefits are many.”

Prince Madumere also pointed out that celebration of Iri Ji (yam festival) has the value of bringing people together to put heads under the same thinking cap, with a view to finding ways of developing communities in the traditional spirit of Igbo community development.

The Deputy Governor also said that rescue government of Imo State under the leadership of our visionary Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha is a very good friend of Mbaise people.

He enumerated some of the projects executed by Governor Okorocha led government, which he said are strategic to the development of Mbaise nation. “The government has often remembered Mbaise in its planning and reckoned with you in every scheme of things. As you can see, this government remembered Mbaise by appointing some of your sons and daughters to key positions in the State. The University in Mbaise and Ngor-Okpala is a case in point. The Imo cargo Airport near Mbaise is being expanded at an amazing speed. There are road constructions in the rural areas, the 305 classroom storey buildings, the hospital projects of the rescue mission, the Youth millionaire, the women empowerment of the rescue mission agenda, all of which Mbaise benefited from.”

He therefore called on Mbaise people to support Owelle rochas Okorocha led government, promising that the government will continue to do all within its power to position the nation on a progressive path. He described Mbaise Nation as very strategic in the development of the State because of its natural and human resource. He stressed that strength of the rescue mission does not lie in force or might but in the love, cooperation and massive support it receives from the people.

Earlier in his address, the Deputy Chairman of Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH, Eze Chidume Okoro described Iri Ji Mbaise National Cultural festival as tourist attraction, which draws visitors across and beyond the shores of Nigeria to Imo State. He said it has become a unifying factor for the people, which affords them the opportunity to discuss and decides on plans to bring about developments in the communities.

He thanked Governor Okorocha for his effort in the development of Mbaise Nation especially in the area of free education from primary to tertiary level. He also commended him for citing of Ngor-Okpala- Mbaise campus of Imo State University. He noted that Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere’s leadership spirit and selflessness came to bear in his sincere opinion to site the campus despite other interest. He however made requests that bothered on the completion and kick-off of the campus, some dilapidated roads that need rehabilitation and proposed Mbaise cultural center.

For the Chairman of the occasion, Mr. Okey Eze, an illustrious of Mbaise nation, he berated those politicizing Mbaise Iri Ji festival, warning for the danger of disunity it might cause. He hailed the custodian of cultures and traditions of Mbaise for not allowing their culture to die. Mr. Okey who also gave the vote of thanks thanked the Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere who represented Governor Okorocha for his presence and continue and for his consistency in his identifying with Mbaise nation in all ramification.

The high point of the occasion was Iwa Ji (Cutting and eating of new yam) performed by the Deputy Governor who was supported by the State Chairman of All progressive Congress, Chief Hilary Eke, Secretary to the Government of Imo state, Sir George Eche who was represented by his aide among others. Others in the entourage of the Deputy Governor are Chief Uche Mba, Adviser on Community Government Council, Dr. Ifeanyi Ekenasi, Adviser on Public Affairs, , Chief Chris Nwaike, immediate past Transition Committee Chairman, Mbaitoli local government area of Imo state among others.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special assistant to the Deputy Governor of Imo State on Media

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere showing a piece of yam to the people during 2017 Iri Ji Mbaise National festival at Chioma Ajunwa Stadium, Ahiazu Mbaise LGA of Imo State. He is flanked by Mr. Okey Eze, Chairman of the occasion on his immediate left, Imo State Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Chief Hilary Eke HRH, Eze Chidume Okoro, Deputy Chairman, Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Owerri Zone and others yesterday

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere acknowledging cheers on his arrival at the venue of 2017 iri Ji Mbaise national Festival at Chioma Ajunwa stadium, Ahiazu Mbaise LGA of Imo State yesterday