Anambra Gov Primary: Trouble Looms As APC Alleges Candidate Bribes, Asks Delegates For Oath-Taking

Ahead of the August 19 governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress in Anambra State, a protest on Tuesday erupted at Nzam, Anambra West Local Government Area, over an alleged plot by an aspirant to place some delegates to the poll under oath.

Led by one Mr. Damian Muo-Udevi, the protesters alleged that a certain aspirant in the primary was cajoling delegates to swear to an oath to vote for him.

Addressing journalists, Muo-Udevi said, “They have been going round all the 21 councils of the state with bags of money since weekend, luring and manipulating delegates to come swear to a multiple deity that they would vote the man.”

“Why would APC allow these troublemakers to come into the party with this style?

“How can a man who has played around in the presidency, National Assembly and Anambra politics for the past two decades without any single achievement want to come to govern Anambra State?

“It’s clear he has nothing to offer to the people. He has never validly contested any election in his life; instead, he always uses tons of cash to mesmerise and circumvent laid-down rules and processes.

“That is clearly the reason he has been going around now dumping cartons of cash on the laps and doorsteps of all those he feels would be relevant in the August 19, 2017 governorship primary where the party would elect who would be its standard bearer in the November 18, 2017 election in Anambra State.”

Muo-Udevi urged the national leadership of the party not to allow people who have “credibility problem” to spoil the chances of APC in winning the November 18 poll in the state; adding, “APC is bigger than any man’s selfish ambition.”

When contacted, the APC chairman in the state, Mr. Emeka Ibe, said he was not aware of any such incident.

He urged members of the party to report such matters to the APC leadership in the state.

-Punch-