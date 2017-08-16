World Quality Alliance seeks to promote standard in business environment

World Quality Alliance, a global organisation that seeks to improve quality of human life by contributing to the progress of science and technology in partnership with Africa Quality Institute is seeking to build capacity that will help businesses and organisations attain standard in their service delivery.

The seminar which comes up on the 6th of September 2017 has its theme ‘Quality Renaissance: Co-creating a viable future for Africa” also has the support of the Certified Institute of Quality Management and Pan African Quality Organisation.

According to the organisers, the quality journey is one that all organisations travel, as competition and the complexity of the global market grows, every organisation are embracing the need to think differently creatively in other to remain relevant and achieve organisational or personal goals.

Desmond Esorougwe, country director, World Quality Alliance said during a press conference in Lagos that the success of businesses, institutions and economic activity largely depends on recognition of quality in different levels of operations. “Quality in services delivery is what makes firms stand out among many and the impact of good quality deliveries cannot be over emphasised.”

He stated that businesses across the world take part in a variety of activities such as business-wide seminars, presentations, quizzes and competitions at their workplaces.

“For organisations, however, deploying quality approaches is a prerequisite for creating a sustainable business. Quality approaches can benefit your organisation in many ways; it can improve customers’ satisfaction, reduce costs and improve profitability, Esorougwe.

“The influence quality has today cannot be overlooked and this is as a result of unrelenting efforts of quality personals in creating awareness.

Esorougwe noted that it is within this settling that the 2017 African Quality Achievement Award is set to reward excellence in quality delivery. “AQIC 2017 is set to be informative and inspiring day of new ideas as international network of world leaders will be delivering keynote address.”

