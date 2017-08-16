POWER SUPPLY IMPROVES IN UYO AS IBOM POWER MD MARKS ONE YEAR IN OFFICE

Residents of Osongama estate, Ewet housing estate, Nwaniba, Shelter Afrique estate, Four-lane and Le Meridien Ibom Hotel axis have reported that they are experiencing improvements in power supply in their homes.

Some of the residents who took to social media platform, Facebook to share their experience said they had between to 15hours to 18hours steady power supply daily.

“Nwaniba almost 15hours a day, I’m sure” a Facebook user, Kriss Ukpong posted. “I enjoy more than 18hours, even enjoy 24hrs uninterrupted power supply some days in my area” posted another Facebook user, Victorysylvanus Umoh.

Speaking on the development during the thanksgiving service held at Ibom power plant site in Ikot Abasi to mark his one year in office, the Managing Director of Ibom Power Company Limited Engr. Meyen Etukudo attributed the improvement in power supply to the newly completed and commissioned 2 x 15MVA, 33kV/11kV injection substation at four-lane in Uyo.

Engr. Etukudo said the 2 x 15MVA injection substation constructed by Governor Udom Emmanuel has increased power distribution to parts of Uyo by 24Megawatts which is the reason residents of those areas now have steady and quality power supply at 240volts daily.

He said “in addition to the 2 x 15MVA substation at four-lane, there is a similar 2 x 15MVA at the Airport; a 2 x 15MVA on IBB Avenue and Oron road and there is a 1 x 2.5MVA Point-Load Substation at Tropicana with on-going plan to have another 2 x 15MVA around the stadium road”.

“When these power infrastructures are fully implemented, power supply in Uyo will be stabilized and more reliable” the MD said.

On the efforts being made to ensure steady power supply is replicated in other parts of the state, Engr. Etukudo, who is also the Special Assistant (Power) to the Governor said the 4th 132/33kV, 2 x 60MVA substation located at Ekim in Mkpat Enin LGA which will ensure steady power supply to five Local Government Areas in the state – Mkpat Enim, Onna, Ikot Abasi, Eastern Obolo and Orukanam, will be commissioned soon.

Speaking further on how these power infrastructure will drive Governor Udom Emmanuel’s vision of industrializing Akwa Ibom State, Engr. Etukudo said the 132/33kV, 2 x 60MVA substation at Ekim will also ensure steady power supply to Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU) and the emerging industries in that axis – the Metering factory, Flour Mill, Coconut Refinery and the Syringe factory.

The MD who expressed gratitude to God for the successes recorded in Akwa Ibom State power sector in last one year said over 50 electricity intervention projects have been executed across the 31 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Akwa Ibom State by the office of the SA on Power.

He appreciated the staff and Management of Ibom power for their steadfastness and support in the last 365 days. “I am optimistic that the next 365 days at Ibom power will be much better” he said.