Do they have the political will?

It is a well respected axiom in every democratic dispensation that the interest of the country supersedes that of any individual citizen or political party. In the case of Nigeria, the fight against corruption and Boko Haram and the several agitations to restructure of the country are national issues that cannot be left for the ruling party alone to resolve. They call for the concerted effort and contribution of every well meaning Nigerian.

However, it is now becoming obvious that while some Nigerians are trying their best to mend fences and build up the country by addressing its socio-political problems and finding sustainable solutions to them, a few miscreants in the country are busy creating conditions of fear among the people, believing they are serving the purpose of one political party or another. These groups of people use the social media to spread hate messages in the hope of either discrediting the ruling party or creating false alerts that tend to unnecessarily agitate the people of Nigeria.

I have taken the liberty to study many forms of marriages that exist today – not because I was thinking about Nigeria when I studied them – but because I was hungry for the knowledge which I felt was necessary to tackle the challenges I was personally experiencing at the time. And I found out that arranged marriages were about the most stable, because siblings are always in them. It is not like one individual marrying another. It is one entire family marrying

another. Such marriages last longer and are the most unlikely to call for a divorce because siblings are involved.

Now, get me right. There is absolutely nothing wrong with arranged marriages. I had mine, and I am still enjoying it, nearly 40 years after the “contract” was signed and sealed.

By extension, I now tend to believe that the various ethnic groups that make up what we know today as Nigeria fall into the group called “arranged marriage”. It was not that the Hausa or the Igbo or the Yoruba as the major ethnic groups saw themselves, liked themselves and decided to “marry” themselves into one country. Their “marriage” was arranged by their colonial master, Britain.

We should also not forget that Nigeria’s colonial master, Britain was itself once a colony of Rome. And as we speak, Britain has never found it necessary to totally shrug off all the vestiges of its colonial past. That is why the mottos of most of its important institutions like its colleges and universities are still in Latin. A few examples will suffice.

The University of Aberdeen has as its motto “Initium sapientiae timor domini” which means “The beginning of wisdom is the fear of the Lord.” Birkbeck University of London’s motto is “In nocte consilium” meaning “In night is counsel”. The University of Birmingham’s motto is “Per Ardua Ad Alta” which means “Through efforts to higher things”. Bournemouth University’s motto is “Discere mutani est” which means “To learn to change”. University of Buckingham’s motto is “Alis volaris propiis” meaning “Flying on our own wings”. The University of Kent’s motto is “Cui servire regnare est” meaning “Whom to serve is to reign”. Imperial College, London has its motto as “Scientia imperii decus et tutamen” which means “Knowledge is the adornment and safeguard of the Empire.” Kings College, London has its motto as “Sancte et sapienter” meaning “With holiness and with wisdom”. Queen Mary University of London’s motto is “Coniunctis viribus” meaning “With United Power” and London School of Economics and Political Science has its motto as “Rerum cognoscere causas” meaning “To understand the causes of things”. Even the Royal Stool of England has its motto as “Dieu et mon droit” meaning “God and my right”.

What I am saying in effect is that while many Nigerians hold what can now be seen as erroneous views that Britain lumped together the various “incompatible” ethnicities that make up modern Nigeria for its own economic benefit, they can

still take the liberty today to compare modern London with its former colonial master, Rome. When they do that, they will be left in no doubt that given good and focused leadership, Nigeria stands a fair chance of comparing favourably with Britain tomorrow, just as Britain compares with Italy today. The vestiges of colonial experience are never so easy to shrug off and instead, countries with wise leaders can capitalise on the experience.

So, I was very upset when someone sent me a message which claimed to be a security alert. The message in effect was saying privileged information was that Boko Haram fighters had landed in both Southern and North Central Nigeria, ostensibly in Lagos, Ilorin and Port Harcourt. It advised Christians to take adequate precautionary measures, especially in Churches and on Sundays. Adequate precautionary measures were also to be taken in places with large gatherings such as markets, shopping malls, cinemas and parks. It contended that this plan to bomb the South was the reason military patrols on Nigerian highways had been withdrawn so as to pave an easy way for the Boko fighters to have a field day.

The message further said the news was that “the enemy” was planning some massive bombing activities that would make the Nyanya experience a child’s play. It, therefore, warned Nigerian citizens in the South to mind their movements and to be careful because where the fighters were likely to attack was still unknown. As is routine with these charlatans, the message was said to have been sent from the United Nations Office (possibly in Abuja) and it gave the rapid response police numbers in all of the 36 states of the Federation to call in case of an emergency. I really think these people are simply dragging the country backwards by trying to diminish all the dividends of democracy the country has acquired so far.

An example is the recent misunderstanding between the Arewa Youths of Northern Nigeria and their Southern Ohaneze counterparts. The Northerners had given the Igbo an ultimatum to quit the North by the first of October or face trouble. The Igbo argued that the Northerners had no right to say or do such a thing. The Igbo said they were Nigerians at least as at October One because while they were agitating for a referendum to enable Nigerians determine their future, there was no visible sign that the federal government was going to do so any time soon. And while that idea remained unsettled, the issue of who was a Nigerian and who was not a Nigerian could not be a subject of constitutional contention.

The Igbo emphasised that they do not need passports to travel to any other part of Nigeria and that it was wrong for any Northern Nigerian citizen to see a Southern Nigerian citizen as an alien in his own country and vice versa. Somewhere along the line, sanity prevailed because the Northern leaders were divided in their opinion of sanctioning the Igbo. The Northern governors particularly assured the Igbo that they were safe and that any attempt to uproot them from the North would be vehemently resisted by the government.

Now, it has become necessary to make Nigerians understand that the pedlars of the message of fear and hate among Nigerians are not doing any good to the country. Some of them may be doing this in order to discredit the ruling party and portray it as incompetent. But then, that is not the right way to go about a responsible opposition. If the PDP must be seen as relevant in the current political dispensation, and I have said this elsewhere, it must sincerely desire to nurse itself as a responsible opposition.

In advanced democracies, the opposition is also known as the Shadow Government. But the way the PDP is going about, I doubt if there is anything Nigerians can conveniently call a Shadow Government in their current political dispensation. The way lovers of PDP are going about it all is just not the right way to nurse a responsible Shadow Government. They need to change their strategy into something that will be an asset and not a problem to the country.

At the end of the day, no marriage is perfect. It is the people involved in the marriage that will make it work for them. Naturally, there will be temptations. There will be misunderstandings. There could even be fights. But it still remains the duty of those in the marriage to convince the world that the marriage was not a mistake and that it would work or that it is working. If they fail, the marriage will not work. And they should recognise that some of the factors that militate against a successful marriage are greed, selfishness and not caring about the children who are offsprings of that marriage. If Nigerian politicians can eschew greed and selfishness, and take the issues confronting the welfare of the poorer families in their constituencies more seriously, I think the marriage will work. The question is: do they have the political will?

· Mr Asinugo is a London-based journalist and publisher of Imo State Business Link Magazine – imostateblm.com