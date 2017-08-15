Kpatege Commends Members Of Team Ibori For Okowa 2019

Members of Team Ibori for Okowa 2019 have been commended for propagating the political philosophy of a former Governor of the state, Chief James Ibori, that the three Senatorial Districts of the state would complete two tenures in office for the sake of equity, fairness and justice.

A former Commissioner for Special Duties in the state and now Chairman, Governing Board of the state Institute of Continuing Education (ICE), Chief Champion Kpatege, gave this commendation when members of the group visited him on Sunday in Warri.

He stated that as things are now and based on the same philosophy, the state Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, is not just a sellable candidate for the 2019 governorship election, but a great achiever whose performance would make Deltans and non-Deltans alike to vote for him in 2019.

Chief Kpatege urged members of the group not to lose focus of the aims and objectives for which it was formed, but should strive to continue to contribute its quota to the realization of the second tenure desire of Governor Okowa.

The state Coordinator of the group, Hon. Edmond Guanah, had earlier briefed their host on the aims and objectives of the group which is principally anchored on the fact that the state governor will remain in Government House after the 2019 gubernatorial election.

Hon Guanah, was accompanied on the visit by Hon Markson Ukuli, Barr Kingsley George, Diamond Eshalomi, Emmanuel Ekporaroh, as well as other local government Coordinators from across the state.