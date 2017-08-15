Man, 30, arraigned over alleged theft of N2m in Osun

A 30-year -Old Man,Abayomi Fehintola has been arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Osogbo over alleged false pretence and theft of N2,000,000.

Prosecutor Sunday Ajayi told the court that the accused person on the 24th of April, at Ofatedo Area,Osogbo obtained the sum of N2000,000 from Seun Adeyinka with a pretence of buying him Nissan Alteon knowingly to Fehintola to be false.

Ajayi said the accused also stole the sum of N2000,000 belonging to Seun Adeyinka on the aforesaid date,time and place.

He stated that the offence committed is contrary to and punishable under section 419 of Criminal Code Cap 34 Voll.11 laws of Osun State Nigeria 2003.

Ajayi also added that the offence is contrary to section 383 and punishable under section 390(9) of the Criminal Code laws of Osun State Nigeria 2003.

Meanwhile, the accused person pleaded not guilty of the offence preferred against him.

The Defense Counsel, Bose Dada whose brief was held by Okote Nagite, applied for the bail of the defendant in the most liberal terms, adding that the accused would provide reliable sureties if granted bail.

In her ruling, Magistrate Fatimah Sodamade granted the accused person bail of N500,000 with one surety in like sum.

She thereafter adjourned the matter till 14th of September for hearing.