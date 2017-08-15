Man, 27, gets two months imprisonment over burglary in Osun

A magistrate court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State on Monday convicted and sentenced a 27-year-old man, Iyiola Wasiu to two months imprisonment for cutting through a window net.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Mudi Alice briefed the court that Iyiola on the 11th of August 2007, around 2:00am at Oke-Ola street in Osogbo cut through the window net to the room of one Bisola with the intent to commit felony.

She said the offence was contrary to Section 508 Laws of Osun State, 2003.

The convict, who had no legal representative pleaded guilty to the allegation levelled against him when the charge sheet was read to him.

In his ruling, Magistrate Olubukola Awodele convicted Wasiu on self admittance and sentenced him to two months imprisonment with a fine option of #2,000 (two thousand naira only).