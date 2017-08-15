Osun Pensioners urge Aregbesola to pay outstanding pension,  gratuity

The 2011/ 2012 retired public servants of Osun State led by Comrade Omoniyi Ilesanmi has implored the State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola to pay all outstanding pension and gratuity.

Comrade Ilesanmi made this plea while addressing journalists on Tuesday on the topic titled " Celebrating Governor Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola's 3rd year (2nd term) in office in grand style.

He also urged the Governor to stop the payment of half salary and pension.

According to him, " At this juncture, we want to remind Ogbeni Aregbesola that by May, 2018, there will be Governor-Elect in Osun State and add from that month, the "sitting Governor" cannot make any valid policy statement, meaning that Governor Aregbesola's days are numbered. We throw implore him to;

"Right all the wings and take a bold step by paying the outstanding gratuity, pension and salary arrears. We demand immediate stoppage of half pension and salary and the commencement of full payment of monthly pension and salary without delay.

"If these can be done, it will go a long way to redeem his battered image."

The pensioners also claimed they are celebrating Aregbesola's success at sending over 2000 retirees to untimely death and his resolve to rehabilitate roads at 1 billion naira pretty kilometer at the suspense is pensioners' lives.

They thereby appealed to serving commissioners, advisers, residents of the State and Nigeria generally to give positive advise to the Governor cornering the payment of their gratuities, pension and salary arrears.